Downtown Hickory event to include live music

HICKORY —The Western Piedmont Symphony will hold their third Side/Show event in multiple downtown Hickory locations on Sept. 9. This event is free to the public courtesy of the City of Hickory, and will be a part of downtown Hickory’s Art Crawl.

Side/Show, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., features live performers in new and unique settings. WPS musicians and other local performers will offer a wide variety of musical styles such as jazz, classical and folk.

The venues for this event are: Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, Crescent Moon Café, Craft Beer Cellar, Harris Arcade, Hickory Wine Shoppe, the Commscope Stage on Union Square and Olde Hickory Station. For a full schedule with performers and locations, visit WPSymphony.org/Side-Show.

WPS’ Side/Show is presented in partnership with downtown Hickory’s Art Crawl as part of i heart Hickory. For more information on these events, visit DowntownHickory.com.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.