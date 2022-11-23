Downtown Hickory Cookie Crawl scheduled

HICKORY — The third annual Downtown Hickory Cookie Crawl will be held on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each. There are 22 stores participating.

Ticket Link https://hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com/hickory-downtown-development-association-3rd-annual-cookie-craw/

Bring your receipt to the HDDA Tent on Union Square on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive your cookie crawl pass.

Follow the crumbs to collect different holiday-inspired cookies. Vote on your favorite holiday window decoration and leave with a bag of treats.

Cookies can be found at: Thistle Dew Nicely, Taste Full Beans Coffee House, Bottega - A Soulful Place, Mint + Modern, Lou Lou’s Corner, Nailed it DIY, Plant Based Boss, Majestic Mulberry, Foot Solutions, Splentique, 31 Thrift & More, Barley Market, Harper House, Carolina Crafted Creamery & Candle Co., Life Doesn’t Succ, Lindy’s Furniture Company, Lindy's Furniture Outlet and Clearance Center, Ella Blu, Full Circle Arts, The Untamed Daisy Soap Co., Trade Alley Art and The Natural Olive.

This event is hosted by Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Focus and Lake Hickory Reality.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer board of directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the downtown commercial district.

To learn more and possibly become a member, visit DowntownHickory.com, or email Info@DowntownHickory.com.