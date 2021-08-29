Downtown Hickory Art Crawl scheduled

HICKORY — The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl on Sept. 9 will bring artists, art demonstrations, and music to downtown Hickory. Many artists and galleries will be displaying their creations in a walkable four-block area. There will be pottery, paintings, woodworking, and more. The art is for sale.

A kick-off party will begin at 5 p.m. at Full Circle Arts, located at 42-B Third St. NW. Maps of the art crawl route and the participants will be available.

The Western Piedmont Symphony will hold their third Side/Show event in multiple downtown Hickory locations. This event is free to the public courtesy of the City of Hickory, and will be a part of Downtown Hickory’s Art Crawl.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association encourages participants to social distance and wear a mask if able.

The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Allegra Printing.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory.