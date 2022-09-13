Downtown Hickory Art Crawl scheduled

HICKORY — On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl brings artists, art demonstrations and music to downtown Hickory.

More than 60 artists will be displaying their creations in an area of four walkable city blocks. There will be pottery, paintings, woodworking, photography and more. The art is for sale.

The kick-off party begins at 5 p.m. at Full Circle Arts, located at 42B Third St. NW. The works of Full Circle Arts members are highlighted. Full Circle Arts will be celebrating two shows, “Salon de Refuse” and “Clay + Wood”. Maps of the Art Crawl route and the participants will be available.

The Art Crawl ends at 8 p.m.

The Western Piedmont Symphony will have pop-up concerts at the CommScope Stage, Trade Alley Arts, Wine Shoppe and Barley Market.This event is sponsored by the city of Hickory.

The Downtown Hickory Art Crawls are presented by the Hickory Downtown Development Association, and sponsored by Boyd & Hassell Industrial Commercial Real Estate and Focus Newspaper.

For more information on HDDA, membership, businesses, other events and downtown Hickory, call 828-322-1121 or email info@downtownhickory.com. Visit the website, www.downtownhickory.com.