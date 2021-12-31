Downtown growth, social districts, city walk bring change to Catawba County

A year of hurdles and obstacles — from supply chain slowdowns, labor shortages and COVID-19 cases — still brought positive change to Catawba County.
In Newton and Hickory, 2021 was a time when years of planning and building culminated in the emergence of new houses and businesses.
It was the year that Hickory christened its City Walk, establishing a pedestrian- and bike-friendly connection between the city center and Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Toward the end of the year, leaders in both communities took advantage of a recently-passed state law to enact social districts where people are free to walk around with alcohol in certain areas. Hickory and Newton are at different points in formally establishing their districts.
These changes showcase the progress that has taken place in the communities amid two difficult years facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signs of growth in Hickory
Even though Kerry King will not officially open a new shop selling athletic leisure clothing until early next year, she’s already getting business. “People were out jogging the other day and saw me in there working. They stopped in and bought some items for Christmas, so I think it’s going to be a great location,” King said.
King said she has been working toward opening her shop, called Athletique, for several years. The pandemic slowed things down, but the delay ultimately worked out in her favor. King found a location she loved at the corner of Main Avenue NW and North Center Street in the One North Center complex, which was just completed this year.
The shop is just across the street from the City Walk. King said improvements such as City Walk and the renovations downtown help make the space an attractive place for her business.
The completion of the City Walk and One North Center marked major milestones in efforts by city leadership to transform and revitalize the city’s landscape.
The two major projects proceeded on similar tracks. Construction on both started in 2019.
City Walk is an entirely public project, with the city using funding from the $40 million bond referendum approved in 2014 and grants secured along the way to build it.
One North Center is a private project built by the developer David E. Looper & Co., but it too was completed with help from the city. The city sold the developer the land for the building, which was a city parking lot at the time, and provided $3.5 million for site improvement work.
Both City Walk and One North Center attracted interest before they were finished.
Even though the City Walk officially opened on Dec. 16, pedestrians and bikers had been making use of the already-complete portions of the trail for much of the last year.
And at One North Center, 60% of the 95 apartments in the building were leased more than a month before the first tenants were schedule to move in.
The commercial spaces are also filling up. In addition to Athleisure, two restaurants are set to open in the building next year. Hickory businessman Robb Lackey said the two restaurants will have a shared kitchen and restrooms but will have different offerings. One will serve burgers and sushi. The other will be more a of grab-and-go spot where people can pick up things like coffee, sandwiches and “a killer biscuit,” Lackey said. He said the aim is to have the restaurants open by late summer.
Like King, Lackey, who owns other restaurants and is involved in the development of the Deidra Lackey Memorial Park along Lake Hickory, said City Walk was an important factor in the decision to open the restaurants in that spot.
“We’re banking on the City Walk to be driving a lot of traffic — a lot of foot traffic, a lot of stop-in traffic, not just for here but obviously for all of downtown,” Lackey said. “It played a big role in how we came up with this concept and what we wanted to do and why.”
The signs of growth and development were not limited to downtown.
In March, Hickory entered into an agreement with Burke County to build a new hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport to meet increased demand. The Hickory City Council awarded a $1.5 million contract for construction of the hangar in October.
In November, Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts announced the university would be locating a new campus in the former Corning headquarters off U.S. 321.
Creating growth — growth in people, jobs and tax base — is a central goal of Hickory’s leadership.
While they would still like to see more of it, city leaders were pleased to see higher-than-expected growth when Census data was released this year.
Many conversations about growth in Catawba County justifiably focus on the booming Sherrills Ford area, but the Census data showed 56% of the county’s growth in the last decade occurred in Hickory.
Newton sees downtown growth, progress
A sweet soap scent hangs in and around Seven Seed Soap Company in downtown Newton.
Just walking down the sidewalk past the shop, passersby can get a whiff of soap and essential oils. The building is decorated to match the succulent smell. Flowers and fruits are painted above the metal awning and are embellished on the window.
Inside, owner Jennifer Samson and her parents, Dorothy and Jim, who founded the business, turned the former men’s clothing store into a sudsy oasis.
Seven Seed Soap opened its store in Newton this year. The family has made and sold soap from their home in Newton for years. When they decided to open a brick-and-mortar location, Jennifer knew downtown Newton would be the place.
“I’ve always had an affinity for Newton,” she said. “Since the beginning, we’ve always written on our product, ‘Handmade in Newton, N.C.,’ so there’s that pride of hometown. We wanted to continue that.”
The business is one of several new developments in downtown Newton this year. In 2021, Newton saw new businesses big and small open and current businesses thrive. Renovations to vacant buildings brought residential living to downtown and a large brewing operation with multi-state connections.
The year showed the effects of the investment the town made in its downtown infrastructure and streetscape, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.
The city started replacing water, sewer, power, fiber internet cable and other utility lines under its downtown streets in 2018. Above those replacements, the city laid new streets with wider sidewalks and attractive landscaping. The first phase was completed in 2019 and the second in mid-2020, Frick said.
That investment set the city up for new businesses and growth in downtown. It was expected to bring private investment. This year, that investment truly began. “I think it set the stage for the growth we’re seeing,” Frick said.
The improvements included a new amphitheater for downtown concerts, easily walkable streets between businesses and a welcoming atmosphere, Newton’s Main Street Director Mary Yount said. “It creates an energy that is just — it connects people, it gets them excited. It’s morphed the feeling of Newton from what it was to what it could be.”
“It’s caused people to want to come downtown to see the changes,” Frick said. “Even month to month there are changes.”
New businesses like Seven Seed Soap, Tavern on Main, and Community Brewing Ventures are destinations. Novel Taproom’s growth and Narrow Coffee’s expansion are indicative of the consumers coming downtown. A new Newton mural added an eye-catching element to the downtown.
Frick and Yount credit the results of the streetscape and the growth in Newton to its leaders. “It took their vision and their progressive thinking,” Yount said.
The visible streetscape investment is only one aspect of encouraging growth, Frick said. The council’s zoning and long-range planning opens doors, as well.
Social districts take alcohol to the streets
One change both Hickory and Newton embraced this year was the social district, which are designated areas of cities where patrons are allowed to publicly consume alcohol.
In Newton, the social district opened in mid-December. The district was the result of new state legislation allowing for the districts, and the urging of local Newton business owners.
Novel Taproom owner Jeff Allen was a force behind the creation of the district. He and some city council members did see some flaws once the district passed.
The district’s map is not one even square area, instead it weaves down streets, creating an area that is not uniform. During a city council meeting, Allen asked the council to reconsider the map and the hours of the district.
As it passed, the will be open Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.
The city manager has the power to change the map and the times, so those could potentially be altered.
The Hickory City Council voted to approve its social district a month before Newton did but it appears the city’s district will not be formally established until early next year.
The city is waiting to get the signs that will be posted at the boundaries of the district in downtown Hickory. Once all the boxes are checked, Hickory’s social district will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Jason Yates, an owner of Olde Hickory Brewery and its associated downtown restaurants the Olde Hickory Tap Room and Olde Hickory Station, said it was forward-thinking of the city to allow the social district, adding that it could be a good way of bringing people to the city.
“I think it’ll be a way of drawing travelers and visitors to our downtown,” Yates said. “Like, the community will enjoy it and be here with the different festivals and events and things like that but I think a lot of it might actually be marketing for downtown Hickory, outside just our community.”