Downtown growth, social districts, city walk bring change to Catawba County

Both City Walk and One North Center attracted interest before they were finished.

Even though the City Walk officially opened on Dec. 16, pedestrians and bikers had been making use of the already-complete portions of the trail for much of the last year.

And at One North Center, 60% of the 95 apartments in the building were leased more than a month before the first tenants were schedule to move in.

The commercial spaces are also filling up. In addition to Athleisure, two restaurants are set to open in the building next year. Hickory businessman Robb Lackey said the two restaurants will have a shared kitchen and restrooms but will have different offerings. One will serve burgers and sushi. The other will be more a of grab-and-go spot where people can pick up things like coffee, sandwiches and “a killer biscuit,” Lackey said. He said the aim is to have the restaurants open by late summer.

Like King, Lackey, who owns other restaurants and is involved in the development of the Deidra Lackey Memorial Park along Lake Hickory, said City Walk was an important factor in the decision to open the restaurants in that spot.