 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown group seeks artists for September event
0 Comments

Downtown group seeks artists for September event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists interested in participating in the Fall Downtown Hickory Art Crawl. Art in most disciplines will be accepted, although art must be in good taste and able to be shown to people of all ages.

Artists will display their works in and around local downtown Hickory businesses, and demonstrations are encouraged. There is no charge to the artist for participation and no commissions are charged on items sold, but artists are required to personally pay all applicable NC taxes.

Artists selected to show will need to bring all necessary display items, tables and chairs. 

The date for the Fall Art Crawl is Thursday, Sept. 9, from 4-8 p.m. Artists must be set up by 3:30 p.m. and may not remove displays before 8 p.m.

For an application, contact Amy at info@downtownhickory.com or Barbara at blsinclair1@bellsouth.net. You may also call 828-322-1121. Applications are due by Aug. 15.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fox News Settles Workplace Culture Investigation for $1 Million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times
Local News

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times

  • Updated

As part of the department’s ongoing Pay Attention in City Traffic initiative, officers will begin using their solid blue cruiser lights as a way of deterring crime and increasing visibility on heavily traveled streets and roads, according to a news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert