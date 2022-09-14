Downtown Granite Falls to be festival setting

GRANITE FALLS — The 12th annual Granite Falls Merchants Association Festival on Main will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. in downtown Granite Falls.

Vendors will sell various crafts including jewelry, home décor, soaps, and other items including clothing and accessories. Food vendors will offer an assortment of foods and beverages including hot dogs, hamburgers, Latino foods, kettle corn, funnel cakes, and snow cones.

The festival has a special section for kids with free bounce houses and a DARE program display. Entertainment scheduled includes the South Caldwell High ROTC, chorus and band, The Sims Country Cloggers, Amy Whisnant Fitness Zumba and Pound, and The Night Move Band (R&B, beach, classic rock, and funk music).

Animals (with the exception of service animals) are not allowed at town events.

Visit www.granitefallsmerchantsnc.org for more details.

Platinum sponsors are SERVPRO and Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation.