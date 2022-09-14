 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown Granite Falls to be festival setting

  • 0

GRANITE FALLS — The 12th annual Granite Falls Merchants Association Festival on Main will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. in downtown Granite Falls.

Vendors will sell various crafts including jewelry, home décor, soaps, and other items including clothing and accessories. Food vendors will offer an assortment of foods and beverages including hot dogs, hamburgers, Latino foods, kettle corn, funnel cakes, and snow cones.

The festival has a special section for kids with free bounce houses and a DARE program display. Entertainment scheduled includes the South Caldwell High ROTC, chorus and band, The Sims Country Cloggers, Amy Whisnant Fitness Zumba and Pound, and The Night Move Band (R&B, beach, classic rock, and funk music). 

Animals (with the exception of service animals) are not allowed at town events.

People are also reading…

Visit www.granitefallsmerchantsnc.org for more details.

Platinum sponsors are SERVPRO and Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This cool blue mineral was found in the heat of a volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert