 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown businesses plan event to benefit foster children
0 Comments
HICKORY

Downtown businesses plan event to benefit foster children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Businesses in downtown Hickory are planning a block party from 1-8 p.m. this Saturday to raise funds for foster children.

The event, known as the Downtown Throwdown, is a collaboration between the Craft Beer Cellar, Nailed It DIY studio and other businesses, said Alison Heilman, a co-owner of the beer cellar.

The event will include vendors, food trucks, music and a cornhole tournament.

There will also be a dunk tank where attendees will have the chance to plunge Hickory Mayor Hank Guess beneath the water. The cost is $5 for two pitches or $25 for an automatic dunk.

Heilman said money raised at the dunk tank, registration for the cornhole tournament and a portion of vendor proceeds will be donated to aid foster children.

She said the event had already raised $5,000 as of Thursday morning, primarily through registrations to the tournament.

Hank Guess 2013.jpg

Guess

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Downtown Throwdown

When: Saturday, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Near Nailed IT DIY studio located at 107 Government Avenue SW 

For more Information: Search for "Downtown Throwdown" on Facebook

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

18-Year-Old To Become Youngest Person In Space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert