Downtown businesses plan event to benefit foster children

Businesses in downtown Hickory are planning a block party from 1-8 p.m. this Saturday to raise funds for foster children.

The event, known as the Downtown Throwdown, is a collaboration between the Craft Beer Cellar, Nailed It DIY studio and other businesses, said Alison Heilman, a co-owner of the beer cellar.

The event will include vendors, food trucks, music and a cornhole tournament.

There will also be a dunk tank where attendees will have the chance to plunge Hickory Mayor Hank Guess beneath the water. The cost is $5 for two pitches or $25 for an automatic dunk.

Heilman said money raised at the dunk tank, registration for the cornhole tournament and a portion of vendor proceeds will be donated to aid foster children.

She said the event had already raised $5,000 as of Thursday morning, primarily through registrations to the tournament.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

