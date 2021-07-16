Downtown businesses plan event to benefit foster children

Businesses in downtown Hickory are planning a block party from 1-8 p.m. this Saturday to raise funds for foster children.
The event, known as the Downtown Throwdown, is a collaboration between the Craft Beer Cellar, Nailed It DIY studio and other businesses, said Alison Heilman, a co-owner of the beer cellar.
The event will include vendors, food trucks, music and a cornhole tournament.
There will also be a dunk tank where attendees will have the chance to plunge Hickory Mayor Hank Guess beneath the water. The cost is $5 for two pitches or $25 for an automatic dunk.
Heilman said money raised at the dunk tank, registration for the cornhole tournament and a portion of vendor proceeds will be donated to aid foster children.
She said the event had already raised $5,000 as of Thursday morning, primarily through registrations to the tournament.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Downtown Throwdown
When: Saturday, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Near Nailed IT DIY studio located at 107 Government Avenue SW
For more Information: Search for "Downtown Throwdown" on Facebook
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
