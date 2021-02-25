Downtown boutique relocates after ceiling collapse

Aqua B Boutique will move to a new spot on North Center Street after the ceiling at the Union Square location caved in on Wednesday.

Employees were already moving items into the new space at 2120 N. Center St. across from the Mr. Tire Auto Service Center on Thursday.

Owner Michele Willis hopes to have the new location open within a week. She added that the move will only be temporary.

“I am certain that we’ll be back in Union Square, hopefully by this summer,” Willis said.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Willis said the ceiling collapsed on the left side of the store.

Three employees and some customers were in the store, but all managed to get out before the ceiling came down. Willis said the ceiling was creaking before it collapsed.

She said in the video some merchandise was damaged, but store employees were also able to recover a number of items, including most if not all of the paid orders.

It is not clear exactly why the ceiling collapsed, but Willis indicated the age and weight of the ceiling were likely key factors.

She said nothing has been done to the ceiling since the business moved in six years ago.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

