"Don't join the dark side, join our force," Hickory Police make Star Wars recruitment video

Hickory Police used Star Wars Day as a way to recruit new members to join the force (pun intended).

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant says he has long been a Star Wars fan and was excited for the opportunity to show the lighter side of his personality to the public. Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart suggested the department do a Star Wars-themed photo shoot after seeing a social media post from the city of Hickory showing Baby Yoda on the City Walk for Star Wars Day.

Fans celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 using the date as a play on words for “May the Force be with you,” a popular quote from the movie franchise.

Whisnant decided to take the joke one step further and use the opportunity to make a recruitment video. In the video, Whisnant and Maj. Reed Baer pose side by side as Whisnant says, “Hello there, want the best tools and training in the galaxy? Don’t join the dark side, join our force.” After Whisnant speaks, the pair raise green and blue toy lightsabers as the Star Wars theme song begins.

“Our hope is to show our sense of humor,” Whisnant said. “There’s no rule that says you can’t have fun at work. Obviously we have a serious side, but we have a not-so-serious side, too. We thought this would be a great opportunity to show that.”

Whisnant is not the only Star Wars fan in the department, he said. Community Navigator Casey McCall is also a big fan and was happy to provide extra props to go along with Whisnant’s lightsabers for the recruitment video and photo shoot, Whisnant said.

Hart said the Yoda backpack used for the photo of Capt. Phillip Demas doing pushups in the department’s weight room was McCall’s. Whisnant said they took the pushup photo to show the department’s dedication to fitness. Hart said McCall also had a Kylo Ren mask, which he wore in the photos of Whisnant and Baer pretending to arrest him.

Whisnant said he wants people to see that Hickory police staff members have many different interests, including movies. “We like to have fun, too,” he said.

“We wondered what the feedback was going to be once we posted it, and it’s been 100% positive,” Hart said. “I have not received any messages from anybody saying it is too playful. Everybody seems to really enjoy it.”

She said the department is pleased with the public’s response and will possibly do more videos in the future.

