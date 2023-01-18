Donations to HOPE Center top $10,000 as Hickory Daily Record readers come through for job-seekers

Just before Christmas, I wrote how proud I was of the Hickory Daily Record readers who donated about $6,000 to the HOPE Center.

The HOPE Center helps people who have fallen on hard times get back to work.

I must report that the note about donations was premature.

In a follow-up text on Jan. 5, Laura Sigmon informed me that the $10,000 goal had been topped.

Here is what she wrote:

“It’s impossible to gauge what monies were donated as a result of your articles or just end-of-year donations. But from my data, all the donations since the articles with the exception of one were unknown to me or new donors.

“So, I am going to say as a result of your writings the Hope Center received $10,057.14 as of today.”

She added, “That’s pretty darn good.”

Wow.

I am in awe of how you gave so much to help others.

The HOPE Center, which Sigmon oversees, helps put people back to work by offering transportation, work attire and opportunity.

As HOPE Center client Darnell Bryant said, “They (the HOPE Center) work with you to build your life back up.”

And thanks to the kindness of the Record’s readers, there’s $10,000 extra to help the cause.

Thank you for thinking of people in need during the holidays.

The Record staff might say you helped my Grinch heart grow three sizes.

Mack in Maiden

UNC head football coach Mack Brown was in Maiden recently to catch a basketball game, according to photos and comments I see posted online.

Maiden folks might see more of him as he keeps tabs on UNC recruit Chris Culliver.

The Tar Heels need pass catchers next season and Culliver is a talented receiver. Here’s hoping he can make some football magic with QB Drake Maye this fall.