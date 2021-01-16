Donations needed to help with homeless count

HICKORY — Last year, more than 9,600 calls were placed to the United Way’s 2-1-1 community help line asking for information about low-cost housing, while more than 14,000 calls were made about shelters, according to nc.211counts.org.

In Catawba County, 603 calls for help with housing and shelter were made to 211, and again these were only calls made to the information and referral service. It does not represent the total need.

To help understand the scope of the issue in Catawba County, the Housing Visions Continuum of Care group is preparing to conduct the annual Point in Time (PIT) count of homeless individuals at the end of this month. The purpose is to collect data that identifies gaps in services as well as barriers that prevent individuals and families from becoming successfully housed.

During the count process, homeless individuals and families are also provided with some much-needed items that are collected from the community.

These items include batteries, flashlights, combs/brushes, ponchos, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, sleeping bags, gloves, first aid kits/band-aids, backpacks (gently used or new), socks and toboggans/knitted caps.