Donation of $1.3 million supports YMCA mission

CONOVER — The YMCA of Catawba Valley announced that a gift of $1.3 million has been received from the Dorothy A. “Dottie” Shuford Trust.
“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from the Shuford estate, which comes at a pivotal time in our history,” said Darrell Johnson, YMCA chief volunteer officer. “Many of us have made meaningful decisions about how we ensure our values. I hope we all follow this example because the YMCA remains a pillar for continued support to our annual, capital and legacy initiatives.
"It is my hope that our community members want to join our efforts and learn how they can make a contribution, no matter how large or small. YMCAs are supported, renovated and entrusted by the community for their community. Our Y is no different.”
The YMCA Board of Directors has approved a recommendation to create a named endowment fund in honor of Dottie Shuford and will designate a portion of funds to the current capital campaign to benefit the Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. YMCA. The board hopes the larger community can step up to match the commitment shown by the Shuford family.
Dottie Shuford was the daughter of the late Adrian Lafayette Shuford Jr. and Dorothy Ciley Shuford. Adrian L. Shuford Jr. spearheaded the founding of what is today the YMCA of Catawba Valley. Adrian gave the property that is the site of the Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. YMCA Conover branch, established the endowment fund and was the first president of the YMCA. Adrian L. Shuford Jr. was quoted on May 15, 1968, ”We are never limited from anything we really want...I want to see an active YMCA here in my lifetime. We need to leave a heritage to the young…”
In January, the YMCA announced plans to modernize and expand the YMCA of Catawba Valley’s building portfolio. This expansion will not only allow the YMCA to serve more individuals, but also innovate and collaborate with more community agencies by creating a modern program space at both locations that will be a focal point for the community as a whole.
In order to continue its impactful work for generations to come, it is important to create buildings that are open and engaging with health, wellness and community venues that the community is expecting, YMCA officials said. The renovated YMCA will address facility needs and will position it to respond to future community challenges and opportunities, they said.
In order to make the changes necessary to the YMCA, the organization is seeking to fulfill an $8.6 million need through securing philanthropic support, endowment gifts, debt financing, partnership collaborations, asset reallocation and public grants. This gift helps lift the total raised to $4,057,047.
For more information, visit www.ymcacv.org or call Dianna Cloninger 828-324-9622.