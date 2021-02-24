Donation of $1.3 million supports YMCA mission

CONOVER — The YMCA of Catawba Valley announced that a gift of $1.3 million has been received from the Dorothy A. “Dottie” Shuford Trust.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from the Shuford estate, which comes at a pivotal time in our history,” said Darrell Johnson, YMCA chief volunteer officer. “Many of us have made meaningful decisions about how we ensure our values. I hope we all follow this example because the YMCA remains a pillar for continued support to our annual, capital and legacy initiatives.

"It is my hope that our community members want to join our efforts and learn how they can make a contribution, no matter how large or small. YMCAs are supported, renovated and entrusted by the community for their community. Our Y is no different.”

The YMCA Board of Directors has approved a recommendation to create a named endowment fund in honor of Dottie Shuford and will designate a portion of funds to the current capital campaign to benefit the Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. YMCA. The board hopes the larger community can step up to match the commitment shown by the Shuford family.