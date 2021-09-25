Donate diapers to help area families

HICKORY — The Children’s Resource Center will hold a two-week diaper drive from Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 8. The drive is in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 738 Fourth St., SW, in Hickory. Diapers may also be purchased using the Children’s Resource Center’s Amazon Wish List, available at https://smile.amazon.com/gp/ch/list/58-2139195/ref=smi_cl_bc_lol1_lol. All donations will be re-distributed to needy families in Catawba County.

For more information, reach out to Holly Aldridge, family support specialist, at 828-695-6517 or haldridge@catawbacountync.gov.

National Diaper Need Awareness Week is organized by The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), a national nonprofit established in 2011 in partnership with founding sponsor Huggies. NDBN is the leading authority on diaper need: the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.