Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp offered

NEWTON — The 21st annual Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp — “A Thinking Exercise in Basketball” — will be held July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace Reformed United Church of Christ.

The educational basketball camp is for boys and girls in grades one through 12 and will include:

• Basketball fundamentals

• Basketball scrimmages

• Reading sessions with basketball theme

• Special guests

• Basketball game on Friday night (special adaptation of rules)

The earliest drop-off time is 7 a.m.  The latest pick-up time is 4 p.m.

Grace Reformed United Church of Christ is at 117 East J St. in Newton.

Cost is $100 per child, and includes breakfast, lunch and drink.

For more information or if scholarships are needed, call Coach Donald Hicks at 828-461-6737.

Website: DHBDC.org

