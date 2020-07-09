Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp event planned

NEWTON - The 19th annual Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp is a drive-through pick-up event this year because of COVID-19.
The pick-up event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Grace Reformed United Church of Christ, 117 East J. St. in Newton.
Each registered camper will receive a bag of school supplies, a camp T-shirt, a pizza for the family (one per vehicle), drinks and water.
Special guests will include Newton Police, Hickory Police, Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Catawba County STAR Team and Newton Fire Department.
There is no cost to campers. Pre-register for camp at DHBDC.org.
For more information, call Donald Hicks at 828-461-6737.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.