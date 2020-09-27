Domestic violence, sexual assault survivors face crisis during Stay-At-Home order

For people living in a domestic violence situation, the pandemic shutdown was another crisis to face.
“Unfortunately, a government sanctioned shelter-in-place order for (domestic violence) victims is the perfect breeding ground for violence,” said LaWanda Brown, executive director at Family Guidance Center. “Isolation and fear is the undertone of power and control; when there are no visitors allowed and no one checking to see if someone is safe, there are no rules.”
The people at the Family Guidance Center have seen an uptick in domestic violence victims served by the agency during the COVID-19 pandemic, where more than 5,000 individuals were served from March to now. For comparison, FGC served a total of 2,144 individuals in 2019 with domestic violence services.
Local data
Data from Hickory Police and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office regarding domestic calls don’t show much of an increase from 2019 to this year between similar time frames.
Hickory Police responded to 299 calls for service, according to CAD documents, and filed 175 incident reports between March-September of 2019, according to RMS files. This year, the agency has responded to 285 calls for service and filed 168 incident reports related to domestic violence.
“CAD is our computer aided dispatch system and RMS is our records management system,” Hickory Police Deputy Chief Reed Baer explained. “All calls generate a CAD report since everything is dispatched through CAD. RMS incident reports are those calls that a report was completed by the officer as to what happened.”
Baer added that some calls do not require a RMS report. “An example may be that a neighbor calls in a domestic (dispute) next door but when the officer arrives they find it was only loud music or a television. In this case there would be a CAD report of the call made but no incident report taken by an officer,” he said.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Department responded to 1,171 domestic calls from March to September in 2019 and responded to 1,207 calls during those same months this year.
Domestic Violence Protective Orders filed with the Catawba County Courthouse in 2019 totaled 375 from March to August. The 2020 total for that span is 323.
A protection order, or 50B order, is a court order that requires a perpetrator of domestic violence to stay away from the victim. It is not a criminal conviction, but a perpetrator can be arrested if the order is violated, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.
Nicole Sherrill, Director of Victim Services, Domestic Violence, and Sexual Assault programs at Family Guidance, has an explanation for the differences between the data gathered by law enforcement and data collected by Family Guidance.
“There are so many points of entry that a domestic violence victim can use. You’ve got people who can go to any of the law enforcement agencies in the county and report it there; you can go to the Clerk of Court office to file a (protection order),” Sherrill said, and added that Family Guidance is another option for victims to use.
“There are also people calling our crisis line that are never going to go to the police — they just want support,” Sherrill continued. “And then you have people calling in (domestic violence) assaults to the county communications center. It’s all of these combined together.” She added that victims of domestic violence rarely seek legal action against their abusers.
Victim services
Sherrill and Brown agreed that for domestic violence victims, disclosing or reporting their abuse is not as easy as it may seem.
“Statistically, a victim of domestic violence will call or reach out six to 15 times, often leaving the abuser many times and returning, prior to finally permanently leaving,” Brown explained. “The lethality of the situation increases each time the victim attempts to exit the abusive relationship.”
Sherrill said her team works with domestic violence victims to learn more about their situation. Sometimes, this results in helping the victim find somewhere safe to go, like Family Guidance’s women’s shelter.
Sherrill’s team also works with victims of sexual assault. The Family Guidance sexual assault staff has worked with more than 1,700 sexual assault survivors so far this year by providing referrals, resources, advocacy, support, financial assistance, and more. Also during this year, Family Guidance staff has responded to 28 hospital calls regarding sexual assault and worked with six human trafficking victims. In 2019, the agency served a total of 526 victims of sexual assault.
Although the Family Guidance Center's data gives the appearance of an increase in sexual assault cases for the area, Sherrill explained this is not exactly the case. “People who have experienced a past trauma, like sexual abuse as a child, have been triggered by everything going on with the pandemic,” she said. “What happened when the pandemic began was (sexual assault survivors) have all of this trauma going on internally and now you’re closed in and there is all of this unknown, and some people have been triggered by that." Sherrill said this led survivors to seek counseling and therapy more often.
Thanks to United Way funding and other funding sources, Family Guidance is able to offer these victim services at no cost to their clients. “I was just talking to someone who was having to pay over $100 for therapy — our clients don’t have to pay that,” Sherrill said. “We have very qualified clinicians here, and this is one of the best-kept secrets about our agency unfortunately.”
Aside from individual counseling, FGC also offers support groups as well. Learn more at www.fgcservices.com.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
