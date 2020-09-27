Domestic violence, sexual assault survivors face crisis during Stay-At-Home order

Baer added that some calls do not require a RMS report. “An example may be that a neighbor calls in a domestic (dispute) next door but when the officer arrives they find it was only loud music or a television. In this case there would be a CAD report of the call made but no incident report taken by an officer,” he said.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Department responded to 1,171 domestic calls from March to September in 2019 and responded to 1,207 calls during those same months this year.

Domestic Violence Protective Orders filed with the Catawba County Courthouse in 2019 totaled 375 from March to August. The 2020 total for that span is 323.

A protection order, or 50B order, is a court order that requires a perpetrator of domestic violence to stay away from the victim. It is not a criminal conviction, but a perpetrator can be arrested if the order is violated, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Nicole Sherrill, Director of Victim Services, Domestic Violence, and Sexual Assault programs at Family Guidance, has an explanation for the differences between the data gathered by law enforcement and data collected by Family Guidance.