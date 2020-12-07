Dollywood Foundation free film screening offered

Catawba County Partnership for Children and The Dollywood Foundation are presenting a free one-night-only live streaming world premiere event for "The Library That Dolly Built," a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Originally scheduled as a nationwide live event on more than 300 screens this spring, the world premiere for The Library That Dolly Built has been reimagined as a free live stream screening of the film, exclusively on Facebook, available nationally on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. EST.
The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance, by Dolly Parton. Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.
Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading amongst the nation’s preschool children. Since inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, gifting its 150 millionth book. The Imagination Library is currently gifting books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.
"The Library That Dolly Built" was directed and produced by journalism professor and director of Land Grant Films Nick Geidner, and narrated by Danica McKellar. It shows how Parton has partnered with thousands of local community organizations to develop an efficient and effective program for spreading the love of reading.
Imagination Library started as a gift for the children in Dolly’s hometown, Sevierville, Tennessee, and is now active in all 50 states and in five countries, gifting 1.7 million free, age-appropriate books to children every month.
For more information, please visit www.imaginationlibrary.com/film.
