Dollar General opens store on NC 10 in Claremont

CLAREMONT — Dollar General announced that its store at 3207 N.C. 10 East in Claremont is now open.

Dollar General stores provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition to national and private branded products, the new Claremont location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

To commemorate the opening of the new Claremont location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.

The store is expected to employ six to 10 people.

Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions at https://careers.dollargeneral.com/.