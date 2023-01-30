Dollar General in Newton pays $2,040 in penalties after price-scanning errors found by state officials

More than 50 stores in 33 North Carolina counties, including a Dollar General in Newton, were fined by the state due to excessive price-scanner errors.

The Dollar General convenience store at 3131 South N.C. Hwy. 16, Newton paid $2,040 in penalties for a failed inspection, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division.

An inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 18% based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 9.67% based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot, the release said.

The store passed inspection in December with no errors, the release said.

The largest penalty paid in the fourth quarter was at a Dollar General in Vass. It paid $22,995 for six failed inspections since November of 2021. Vass is in Moore County and sits about 13 miles from Pinehurst.

“Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the release. “Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”

The state department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register, according to the release.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported but do not count against a store.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets an error rate of 2% or less. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a reinspection, the release stated.