Dollar General approved on Sherrills Ford Road

Despite the objections of one county commissioner, rezoning was approved for a new Dollar General in southeastern Catawba County

The new Dollar General is planned for 5960 Sherrills Ford Road, across from Gold Mine General Store and Grill. The developers, Teramore Development, requested a rezoning of the 2 acres from residential zoning to a rural commercial conditional district. It was approved, with some conditions, by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at their regular Monday meeting. Commissioner Barbara Beatty was the only board member to vote against the rezoning. The change was approved 4-1.

Beatty said she was concerned about how other Dollar General stores were run in the county. She visited one store where the counters were dirty, she said. Employees told her they didn’t have any cleaning supplies because the company hadn’t supplied them with any, Beatty said.

“They sell them right in the store,” Beatty said.

She worried the same would happen at the new store, she said.

A company representative assured her that was not an acceptable practice and the same wouldn’t happen at the new store. He also asked Beatty to meet after the meeting to discuss her experience.