Dollar General approved on Sherrills Ford Road

Despite the objections of one county commissioner, rezoning was approved for a new Dollar General in southeastern Catawba County
The new Dollar General is planned for 5960 Sherrills Ford Road, across from Gold Mine General Store and Grill. The developers, Teramore Development, requested a rezoning of the 2 acres from residential zoning to a rural commercial conditional district. It was approved, with some conditions, by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at their regular Monday meeting. Commissioner Barbara Beatty was the only board member to vote against the rezoning. The change was approved 4-1.
Beatty said she was concerned about how other Dollar General stores were run in the county. She visited one store where the counters were dirty, she said. Employees told her they didn’t have any cleaning supplies because the company hadn’t supplied them with any, Beatty said.
“They sell them right in the store,” Beatty said.
She worried the same would happen at the new store, she said.
A company representative assured her that was not an acceptable practice and the same wouldn’t happen at the new store. He also asked Beatty to meet after the meeting to discuss her experience.
Commissioner Dan Hunsucker said he is concerned the Dollar General could pose a threat to the Gold Mine General Store, which sells some general items and has a grill. Since they get a lot of business from their fresh food at the grill, Hunsucker proposed a condition that the Dollar General’s zoning not allow for food preparation or a restaurant on site. The company agreed to the condition.
The zoning also requires an evergreen buffer on the northwest side of the property where there is a home nearby. The zoning also requires that the septic tank be placed at the rear of the property if possible to allow for any possible road expansion or changes at the intersection.
The planned Dollar General store will be 9,100 square feet and 18 feet high, according to the proposed plans. There will be some ornamental landscaping and some shade trees near the parking lot.
In other business, the county commissioners approved a three-year contract with Bound Tree Medical for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals for the emergency medical services department. The contract will not exceed $350,000 per year.
The commissioners also approved a funding transfer to move $7.4 million from the Maiden Middle School improvement project to fund a complete update at St. Stephens High School.
