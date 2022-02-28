Doing business with federal government is topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a free “Introduction to Doing Business with the Federal Government” webinar on Thursday, March 3, from 9-10 a.m. A representative from the North Carolina Military Business Center will lead this session.

The federal government is a major buyer of many products and services and can be an important customer for many businesses. Webinar topics will include levels of federal purchasing; how the federal government buys products; marketing a business to the federal government; socio-economic small business programs; registering as a federal contractor; locating, identifying and responding to federal business opportunities; and more.

This program will be presented in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required and registered attendees will receive log-in information. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.