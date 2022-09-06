Dog was hurt, left to die on side of road, Caldwell County officials say; $3,500 reward offered

Caldwell County officials are looking for information regarding a dog they believe was injured and left to die on the side of a road, according to a news release from the county.

Piedmont Animal Rescue has offered a $3,500 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the treatment of the dog.

On Saturday, Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement received a call of an injured dog in the area of Abington Road and Valley View Circle.

When an officer arrived on the scene, the dog was located off the road, the release stated. The dog suffered a severe injury and was taken to an emergency vet to receive care. After emergency surgery, the dog is expected to make a full recovery, the release said.

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement believes this dog was intentionally injured and left to die on the side of the road, the release said.