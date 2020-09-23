Dog missing after car accident found; $7,000 needed to fund surgery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zeus the dog was lost after a car accident that killed his owner on Monday. Melanie Wilder, a volunteer with Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue, went to look for Zeus the next day after the wreck.

She drove to the crash site and he was there, sitting on the side of the road. But he was unable to walk on all four legs.

Zeus’s owner, Sarah McKinney, 47, of Asheville, died in a two-vehicle wreck early Monday morning on Interstate 40 near exit 133. She was traveling with her 8-month-old dog at the time. Troopers were unable to locate him during the early-morning hours of their investigation.

Crystal Hopson, director of Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue, said the dog may have ended up in a wooded area near the crash.

Wilder said she wasn’t aware anything was wrong with Zeus at first. “I didn’t want to run toward him because I didn’t want him to run into traffic,” she said.

Once she realized he couldn’t move, Wilder, and others who had pulled over to help, walked to Zeus.

Wilder said Zeus shared kisses with everyone that came to his aid. “He was so sweet,” she said.