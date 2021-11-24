Dog dies in Hickory house fire; cause of blaze under investigation

A house was destroyed in a fire that also claimed the life of a dog on 54th Avenue NE in Hickory on Tuesday evening.

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said dozens of firefighters from seven departments responded to the fire.

The three residents were able to get out of the house but their dog could not escape. Lowrance said the Red Cross is helping the family, and people in the neighborhood have also provided support.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They had family coming in for the holidays so we just ask everybody to keep them in their thoughts this season, as everybody joins together, that they’ve lost their home, they’ve lost everything they’ve owned,” Lowrance said.

She did not disclose the identities of the people in the house.

Lowrance said the investigation into the cause is ongoing. In addition to the fire marshal’s office, personnel from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation were also on the scene Wednesday morning.

The property was the site of an explosion in 2009 that leveled the house that was standing there at the time.

Lowrance said a new house was built there and sold to new owners.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.