I have two interviews scheduled but no one’s story to share this week, making it the perfect time to offer up some humor I’ve been saving for quite a long time.

A few years ago, I wrote a bloopers column, joking about how the wording of a statement, a misspelling, or the lack of correct punctuation can send a completely wrong message. The best examples are what some call the church ladies bloopers. Others refer to them as church bulletin bloopers. Whatever their name, they never fail to stir up laughter.

Back in 2020 when all of us were isolating and in need of an extra helping of mirth, Rick Moser emailed me a list titled “Church Ladies with Typewriters in Barbados.” I’m not sure how these funnies became connected to Barbados, but the hilarity remained. Here are a few examples:

“Ladies, don’t forget the rummage sale. It’s a chance to get rid of those things not worth keeping around the house. Bring your husbands.”

“For those of you who have children and don’t know it, we have a nursery downstairs.”

“Eight new choir robes are currently needed due to the addition of several new members and the deterioration of some older ones.”

Around the same time that Rick emailed, I heard from Pat Rivera, who’d found a blooper in an obituary: “He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off your back.”

Also in 2020 — soon after the bloopers story, Margie Dickey emailed, the subject line reading “Gotcha.” Boy was I red-faced to discover I’d blundered in my own story about blunders. She pointed out that I’d used the word peak when “peek” was in order. I have no excuse but I endeavor never again to “peak under carpets.”

Finally that year, Bruce Blackburn wrote to say he and his cousins used to think their Grandmother Blackburn was confused when she referred to her recipes as “receipts.” Then Bruce checked a dictionary. He wrote, “Another definition for the word receipt is recipe.” For those of you who love trivia, there’s a good article about “recipe” and “receipt” at merriam-webster.com. Titled “When a Recipe Was a ‘Receipt,’” the Word History lesson explains that both words derive from “recipere,” a Latin verb meaning “to receive or take” and that Emily Post herself thought “receipt” was fashionable while “recipe” sounded commercial.

A year or so later, I wrote another column about funny writing sightings, prompting Richard Storie to contact me and say he’d seen the following insurance agency’s sign in Valdese: “Low Life Insurance Available.”

Eileen Hill also saw a sign that tickled her. A restaurant advertised “EARN REWARDS HIRING DISHWASHERS.”

Mary Ellen Snodgrass noticed the following description on an e-commerce company’s website: “This Men’s Wool Coat is made of 90% cotton, 10% polyester.”

So now let’s come forward to 2022 and something called Nextdoor. It’s a social networking service whereby neighbors connect with neighbors, who might not be in your exact locale, but the people whose posts you read are folks who aren’t too far away. I am not a social media fan and had never participated on any platform until a friend said she got a lot out of Nextdoor, that it was a great place to buy and sell, find a plumber, post that your cat was missing or locate someone to mow your lawn.

So, I researched Nextdoor and found that it’s all over the world and that the people behind it really hope participants don’t use it to rant and rave about politics, etc. Its purpose is to create real-world connections to neighbors, businesses, and public services.

Well, there have been a few ranters among those in my community and thereabouts. Fortunately, thus far, the posts mostly have been about lost or found pets, warnings about creepy sorts hanging around neighborhoods, men and women looking for packages that were supposed to be on their doorsteps but were not, and so on. Generally, people have been friendly, welcoming, and helpful in their comments. And, sometimes, without meaning to be, they’ve been funny.

I’ll begin with my favorite: “Anyone missing a pair of pet ducks in Newton?” So, a pair of quackers decided there had to be a better pond than the lackluster watery hole they were living in, took off either on webbed feet or by air, and were spotted by this poster before they could make it to the fishpond of their dreams.

Next, “if anyone needs a cleaning, text ...” Who doesn’t need a good cleaning every now and then?

Continuing, there’s a person out there whose lawn seriously needs to be “weed eated.” I did some checking, and there are those who are OK with “weed eated.” One writer suggested that the weeds aren’t eaten exactly; they’re wacked, so we should just say weedwack and weedwacked or, as another site offered, weedwhack and weedwhacked. There’s also “string trimmer,” which Popular Mechanics prefers, so I might say I string trimmed my yard, and finally, there’s the Whipper Snipper, which leads to Whipper Snipped. I’m leaning toward Whipper Snipped.

The response to the following Nextdoor post is priceless:

Post: “Is anyone willing to trade yardwork for a small trailer?”

Response: “Do you need the small trailer or do you need the yardwork?”

In another head-scratching-inducing post, a person reported that a man and woman knocked on her door and asked for someone who allegedly owed them money. The poster described the man as 5x5”. SpongeBob SquarePants maybe?

I’ll leave you with the brilliant response a mother had after reading this post: “Children will follow your example more than your advice.”

Response: “My daughter has seen me clean the house and wash clothes on more than one occasion. Still, nothing.”

There’s humor everywhere. Next time you run across some, please share it with me.