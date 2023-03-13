Shellem Cline makes uplifting country music with a Christian perspective.

Cline, 34, grew up in Troutman in neighboring Iredell County. He currently lives in Mountain View. He said his music is inspired by his family and life experiences.

Cline is a recording artist with Positive Country Records in Nashville, Tennessee. In February, Cline was announced as a top-10 finalist in the 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards in Nashville.

Cline’s music video for “That’s What We Do” was nominated for Video of the Year. His song “Does Heaven Have a Dirt Road” was nominated for Song of the Year and Cline was nominated as Male Vocalist of the Year.

The winners will be announced during the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards show on April 18.

According to Cline’s website, he has won 31 awards for his music since 2011. Cline’s songs can be found at shellemcline.com.

Cline discussed his music and career. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How long have you been making music?

Well, since I came out of the womb, basically. On the day that I was born, my mom and dad’s pastor came. As he was leaving, he was praying and said “Amen,” and I grunted. He made the statement, “That boy is going to be a preacher or a singer. You mark my words.” Well, here I am.

I’ve been making music full-time since January of 2016. It’s been a lot of fun. I love what I do. I wouldn’t trade it. I really believe this is what I’m called to do.

I’ve made several albums. I was pretty much an indie artist up until 2020 when I landed my first record label. I usually put out one album every year, except for this year, because I did a major album with the record label in 2022. My next album will be released in 2024.

What inspired you to pursue a music career?

I was an activity director at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Conover. I would go out and book my shows on the weekends. I’d be working at the center during the week. It got to the point where I was just exhausted. My administrator, who was also in music, came to me and said, “I really think that you have a talent.” He knew I was exhausted. He told me straight up that he felt like my calling was music. I made the decision to take the leap of faith and go full-time into music.

When I was working and singing, I would get home at midnight or 1 a.m. then go to work at 8 a.m. At that time, I was actually living up in Lenoir. That was a 35- to 40-minute drive to work. The nursing home still supports me. I still get to go back and do different events for them.

What are your favorite songs?

I have three little girls. I have a 7-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old.

I wrote a song for my 7-year-old, Ella, called, “Little Pink Glasses.” She gave me the title and I wrote it for her. My 6-year-old Amelia, she’s my bonus munchkin, and she is getting her song on the next album in 2024. Amelia said she wanted to be the last one to get her song.

My youngest daughter, Lena, wanted her song to be called, “Pineapples and Flamingos.” I tell this story when I sing it. The very first time I sung that song in public, Lena grabbed me by the arms while we were dancing on stage. During the interlude, she reached up and grabbed me. She said “Daddy, stop. You are embarrassing me.”

My third favorite is a song called “Does Heaven Have a Dirt Road?” That was my latest No. 1 song. I’ve had 11 No. 1 hits in the genre of inspirational, positive and Christian country music. That’s a song that people request during concerts.

Another country artist, Brett Westgrove, and I wrote that song together at the Nashville Songwriters Association International office. We both are members there. We were sitting there chit-chatting on some different things and throwing some ideas out. I had a pastor friend, whose son asked me if I thought heaven had a dirt road. I was telling Westgrove that story. Westgrove said, “Man, that’s a great song idea. Let’s write it.”

I had just moved to the Hickory area. I was telling Westgrove about Murray’s Mill. We put it in the song. Piney Flats, Tennessee, is near the western part of North Carolina. I was able to incorporate some of the places that I have gone. My wife, Megan, and I went to Murray’s Mill a few times when we first moved to the area to hang out and explore.

How does it feel to have fans?

It makes you feel good that people know your music. You’ve got basically two different types of artists. You’ve got folks that push their music out there and hope and pray for something. You’ve got some that actually fight to do everything they can to get their music to help somebody. That’s the kind of artist that I’m trying to be.

Megan and I went to go eat for Valentine’s Day. As we were walking in, this lady looked at me and said, “I know you.” It’s cool for people to come up and say hey. They tell me their stories about how my music has inspired them or encouraged them.

There are things that I have gone through in my life that I’ve written about, and I share at my shows. I have men all the time that come up and say, “I went through what you went through. Thank you, you helped me.” That’s what makes the job impactful, knowing that I’m making a difference with somebody that I may only see once but at least I did something that day to put a smile on their face.

Have you written any songs about your wife?

Yes, I’ve written a couple. When I proposed to her in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, at The Island, I wrote her a song. Megan had no clue what was happening. We went to The Island, they had these big speakers up and a staff member said, “Every once in a while, since we’re only three hours from Nashville, we have a musician come through.” My wife looked at me when the staff member said, “We’ve got somebody who’s going to do a special song here.” She looked at me and said, “Oh, maybe you know this person.” And I was like, “Yeah, I probably do.”

When the song started playing, I grabbed the microphone and walked up. The only thing I heard my wife say as I started singing was, “Oh my God, what’s happening?” Obviously, she said yes. She just grabbed the ring, stuck it on her finger and kissed me.

What is inspirational, positive and Christian country?

I’m classified as an inspirational, positive and Christian country artist. Inspirational and positive country is basically family-friendly country music, music that inspires or that’s just positive stuff. It’s not about drinking and anything like that. Christian country is Christian ideas in country music.

My tour for this year and my album is called “Real Life.” Every song that you hear is going to talk about real life. The songs reference things that you and I are facing today. Things that folks out here just driving on the road are facing in real life. The songs bring a positive aspect to give them hope and encouragement as they’re going through what they’re going through. For example, one of the songs called “Real Life,” talks about a dad going through a divorce. It’s a shout-out to the single dads with Monday morning tears, because I know what they’re going through.