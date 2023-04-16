There is no room in the garden for politics or angry ideologies. I have yet to meet a family torn apart by which is better — a shade garden or a sun garden.

I have not met neighbors who have come to blows over which shade of azalea to plant, and I have never heard of a community deeply divided because someone’s butterfly garden is attracting too many butterflies.

But I have met some of the nicest people who garden.

Gardening must soothe the soul or still the panic or clear the mind or foster friendships in a way that seems rare these days.

I could spend all day talking about plants, which is a good thing since that is kind of my job, and I’m thrilled when I meet like-minded gardeners. But it is the kindness of gardeners that never ceases to amaze me.

I had an elderly woman stop by a number of years ago to give me a Comfrey plant because she said it was old-fashioned and I probably didn’t have one. Well, I didn’t, and it still grows in my garden today.

When one of our long-time customers moved out of state, she dug up her Lion King Iris to take with her and gave half of it to me. I think of her every time it blooms.

An elderly couple read an article I wrote about night blooming plants and gifted me with their 45-year-old Queen Of The Night cactus. I have shared cuttings with friends.

A woman stopped by the other week looking for eggs and while she was here, bought a Lemon Thyme. She stopped by the next day with a mushroom quiche made with the eggs and herb butter made with the lemon thyme.

I was given a gorgeous bouquet from a customer who grows dahlias and zinnias. A mother and daughter who often stop by made a Christmas topiary tabletop tree with seed pods they gather around Hickory and some they got here at the garden center.

When Gus, our garden center greeter passed away, we received several letters of condolences from customers who were saddened by that sweet dog’s passing. I also had a customer stop by this week and give me a bottle of wine. That was awesome! The list is long of other acts of kindness and my Garden Center runneth over.

So the big question is: Do nice people garden, or does gardening make people nice? Either way, those need to be your people.