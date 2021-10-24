Documentary on Wilmington massacre to be shown

HICKORY — The Footcandle Film Society is partnering with the Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee to screen a documentary about the 1898 white supremacist insurrection in Wilmington.

The film, titled “Wilmington on Fire” will be shown at the Drendel Auditorium in the SALT Block located at 243 Third Ave., NE, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Admission is free because of funding from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the Hickory Community Relations Council.

“The film is about the 1898 race massacre in Wilmington which resulted in the only documented coup d'état in the history of the United States in which a democratically elected municipal government was overthrown by a vigilante white mob resulting in the deaths of untold numbers of Black civilians,” according to a description on the Footcandle Film Society Facebook event page.

Christopher Everett, the film’s director, will also be present for a discussion following the screening.

Follow the Footcandle Film Society Facebook page for more information and updates.