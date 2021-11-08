Doctor: Staff shortage, younger patients made for difficult delta wave

Without vaccination, another surge is possible. If not another surge, Greene expects COVID-19 will be a virus people face for a long time.

“Looking at this winter, we still suspect COVID will be part of the community for some time into the future,” Greene said.

For that reason, he said he hopes people will get their flu vaccine. People who are ill with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time seem to be at higher risk of death, Greene said.

COVID-19 will have an impact for a long time, Greene said. Not only because it will remain a threat, but also because of its effect on health care. Providers and doctors are more collaborative now, Greene said. The local hospitals work together more often after collaborating on patient loads during the pandemic.

“Locally we definitely have seen improvements in our collaboration and the surrounding hospitals have all been much more open to discussion about how we deal with the resources we have,” Greene said.

Greene has been working with other hospitals and county leaders throughout the pandemic, he said. He was part of an early taskforce to help with Catawba County’s response to COVID-19, he said.