Doctor: Staff shortage, younger patients made for difficult delta wave

Dr. Philip Greene remembers huddling with nurses in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The air was thick with fear.
“There was real fear in the nursing staff over what was coming, because they didn’t know,” Greene said.
At the time the hospital only had five patients. The number pales in comparison to what hospitals faced in the winter months, Greene said. Greene worked at Catawba Valley Medical Center in the beginning of the pandemic, and is now chief medical officer of Frye Regional Medical Center.
After the winter peak in December and January, nurses, doctors and other hospital staff were old hands at battling COVID-19. Still, when the delta variant reared its head it was a heavy burden, Greene said.
Younger patients, staff shortages and COVID-19 fatigue wore on the hospital. The second-largest spike in COVID-19 in Catawba County took an emotional toll, he said.
“We felt like we had a pretty good understanding by that first surge,” Greene said. “With the second surge, we had staff members that were already under a lot of stress and feeling the burden of the first go-round. I think also it probably was because it was a younger population it was even more difficult for the staff to deal with some of the more severe cases that came in.”
The patients at Frye during the delta surge skewed noticeably younger, he said.
“That was certainly scary for folks,” Greene said. “Everybody’s older than you until they are your same age and then you start to think, ‘Oh no.’”
Greene also noticed more severe reactions to COVID-19 and a faster spread initially.
The delta variant seemed to affect more families at once, both the virus and the emotional impact of family members being hospitalized, Greene said.
The staff shortage was another change from the winter surge. Many nurses and health-care providers left the field after seeing the worst of COVID-19, Greene said. By the time the delta variant started to spread, hospitals were still short-staffed.
“While we were dealing with an increasing surge we were also dealing with a relative shortage of nurses locally,” Greene said. “It was a challenge to get enough staff to take care of the patients we were caring for. We didn’t need that on top of everything else.”
Frye was able to hire enough staff to handle the surge, and hospitalizations have decreased to about 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital. Greene doesn’t expect this to be the last wave of COVID-19.
The only way to keep another surge away is increasing immunity to the virus through vaccination, he said. Greene said he doesn’t have a specific percentage in mind for how many people he’d like to see vaccinated in Catawba County, just as many as possible.
Without vaccination, another surge is possible. If not another surge, Greene expects COVID-19 will be a virus people face for a long time.
“Looking at this winter, we still suspect COVID will be part of the community for some time into the future,” Greene said.
For that reason, he said he hopes people will get their flu vaccine. People who are ill with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time seem to be at higher risk of death, Greene said.
COVID-19 will have an impact for a long time, Greene said. Not only because it will remain a threat, but also because of its effect on health care. Providers and doctors are more collaborative now, Greene said. The local hospitals work together more often after collaborating on patient loads during the pandemic.
“Locally we definitely have seen improvements in our collaboration and the surrounding hospitals have all been much more open to discussion about how we deal with the resources we have,” Greene said.
Greene has been working with other hospitals and county leaders throughout the pandemic, he said. He was part of an early taskforce to help with Catawba County’s response to COVID-19, he said.
“As the data started coming in we started trying to make sense of it,” Greene said. “We made decisions we look back on now and think, ‘Well, we probably shouldn’t have done that, we probably could have done this differently.’”
The lack of information on COVID-19 hindered them, he said. Doctors and nurses didn’t have all the answers to make the right decisions on treatments and safety measures. If COVID-19 has taught Greene one thing, it’s that there is always more to learn, he said.
“I always say medicine is humbling, and if you think you’ve got it all figured out you’re going to realize there are more gaps in your knowledge than you think,” Greene said.