Doctor: Get answers, get vaccinated

With this type of vaccine, the mRNA never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA (genetic material) is kept, and it can’t affect or interact with our DNA in any way. Simply put, they teach our bodies how to make a harmless piece of protein that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.

After the vaccine is given in the upper arm muscle, cells in our body use that mRNA to make the protein piece. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them. Next, the cell displays the protein piece on its surface. Our immune system recognizes that the protein doesn’t belong there and begins making antibodies to build immunity. This is like what happens in natural infection against COVID-19, and it is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been held to the same rigorous safety and effectiveness standards as all other types of vaccines in the United States, and people from all walks of life were included in the clinical trials. Both vaccines were found to be safe and effective in the trials, and rigorous monitoring through hundreds of millions of doses has shown that they are still safe and effective in real-world conditions.