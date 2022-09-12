Doctor: Expect a small number of monkeypox cases in Catawba County

An infectious disease doctor in Catawba County expects only a small number of monkeypox cases in the county.

Catawba County saw its first confirmed case of monkeypox, a viral disease spreading worldwide, on Sept. 1. No more cases have been reported, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The first case in North Carolina was confirmed in June. As of Monday, there about been about 400 confirmed cases in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Wheaton Williams, an infectious disease doctor with Catawba Valley Medical Center, said he expects to see more cases in Catawba County but not many.

“I think the public should be reassured that monkeypox is not going to be a widespread outbreak like COVID-19,” Williams said. “Monkeypox transmission requires close contact with sick patients.”

The virus spreads through direct contact with body fluids of people who have monkeypox. The virus is primarily affecting men who have sex with men. Some spread through household and close contact has happened, he said.

Williams has spent the past two and a half years treating COVID-19 patients alongside other infectious diseases. During his career, he’s treated HIV, SARS, MERS, Zika, hantavirus and more. Monkeypox may soon be on the list.

“I'm not too surprised about another new outbreak,” he said “The emergence of new human infections is a natural occurrence resulting from the interaction between humans and our environment.”

Williams said he has not cared for anyone with monkeypox yet but is preparing for the possibility. He is staying up to date on testing, medication and vaccination available for patients. The hospital and clinics are reaching out to high-risk patients to educate them about monkeypox and encourage them to get vaccinated, he said.

“We need to educate the public about monkeypox so we can encourage patients with the disease to seek testing and follow the recommendations for isolation,” Williams said. “We should encourage at-risk patients to get vaccinated to help decrease the number of new cases.”

The disease often presents with fever, exhaustion and some cold symptoms, followed by skin lesions. The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days, according to NCDHHS. People are infected from the start of symptoms until the lesions heal.