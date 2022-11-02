DKG Nu Chapter inducts 3 new members

HICKORY — Nu Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently held its fall business meeting and induction ceremony at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Hickory.

The chapter inducted three new members: Anyea Gibson, Kathryn Simmons and Lynn Evans. Gibson is a dance instructor for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at Harding University High School. Simmons is an English/language arts teacher for Hickory Public Schools at Northview Middle School. Evans is a first-grade teacher for Newton-Conover City Schools at North Newton Elementary School. Each new member received a pin, a certificate of membership, and a long-stemmed red rose to commemorate the occasion. The chapter also welcomed four members through transfer and reinstatement: Maria Ballard, Judith Ray, Thalia Holman and Sonia Foster.

Leslie Black presented the president’s report and began by celebrating Nu Chapter achievements. At the April NC DKG Convention in Asheville, Nu Chapter earned the Presidential Award as one of the top six chapters in the state, Superior Chapter Achievement Award, and Communications Excellence Award. At the DKG International Convention held in New Orleans in July, NC DKG President Beth Winstead awarded Nu Chapter committee chair, editor, and webmaster and NC DKG News editor Carol Bostian with the prestigious North Carolina Star of the Southeast Award.

Winstead shared that “Carol is often found behind the camera documenting state events and meetings as well as photos of new officers, committee chairs, and award winners. She has a ‘never say no’ attitude when asked to pitch in or help with anything.”

Black also reported on the Nu Chapter Strategic Plan goals adopted by the executive board for 2022-2023. These goals focus on three critical areas: membership, community connections, and building resources. The chapter will work to encourage and support members, partner with Safe Harbor of Hickory and Classroom Connections, and promote The NC DKG Educational Foundation.

In addition to the president’s report, chapter committee chairs reported on recent activity and plans for the year. Martha Brown, chair of the Beginning Teacher Support Committee, shared that Nu Chapter will support first-year teachers in Newton-Conover City Schools and Hickory Public Schools with treat bags in the fall and spring and with an Adopt a First-Year Buddy program. Yvonne Hilderbran, Nu Scholarship Committee chair, presented $500 National Board stipends to two members: Lee Ann Perry, media coordinator at Banoak Elementary School; and Kerri Wimberly, math teacher at Bandys High School. The stipends will support these members in their efforts this year to renew their National Board Certification. Teacher Grants chair Suzanne Cadwallader announced that the Phyllis Frye Copeland Endowment Grants, which were due Sept. 30, will award up to $3,000 for non-consumable classroom materials.

Amanda Swengros shared a short presentation on DKG International’s official international project, Schools for Africa. Schools for Africa is a global initiative that partners with UNICEF to help girls, orphans, and other vulnerable children in 21 sub-Saharan countries attend school. Nu Chapter members were also reminded of Knickers for New Life, an organization that works to make it possible for girls in Uganda to stay in school by providing health education, underwear, and MakaPads, along with funding for separate latrines and hand wash stations. Swengros distributed water bottles to all members and encouraged them to use the bottles to collect change or bills for these two charities and bring these donations to either the November or January chapter meeting.

Black also announced that Nu Chapter’s second Taste & Talk fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover. Nu Chapter will sell 125 tickets for the event at $10 each. Guests will enjoy a taste of 35 recipes, including appetizers, soups, salads, sides, entrees, desserts, breads and punch, as well as leaving with a recipe book of all the featured treats. Proceeds from this event will be divided among chapter scholarships (50%), beginning teacher support (25%), and leadership development (25%).

Each Nu Chapter meeting ends with a tradition called the Brag Bucket. Kathryn Simmons reminded members that the World Fellowship Fund, a DKG International initiative, provides scholarships to sponsor women from around the world to pursue a master’s or doctoral degree. For the Brag Bucket, members donate $1 or more in honor of personal or chapter celebrations that they share with the chapter and all proceeds go toward the World Fellowship Fund.

Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Nu Chapter is excited to begin another year of supporting women educators in Catawba County.