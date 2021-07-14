District official visits Bethlehem Lions Club

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Lions Club welcomed Lion District Gov. Wayne Kennerly of Division 31-I to their first meeting back at PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood and Steak on July 8. The usual meeting room was packed.

Other dignitaries attending were Lion Allen Reinhardt, Zone Chairman, and District Secretary Lion Liz Steele. They all had messages of new projects and programs to serve the citizens of Bethlehem, North Carolina, and beyond.

Kennerly also praised the efforts of the Lions of Bethlehem as they had not met in person until this meeting in over a year, but remained very active through Zoom meetings, service projects, and partnering with other Lions clubs to serve citizens throughout Alexander and Catawba counties in need for their service in securing and distributing nearly 25 tons of food throughout the pandemic to local charities, food pantries, soup kitchens, and senior citizen centers along with meeting all Lions International and NC District 31-I goals.

Lion Kennerly was also attending to officially induct the new officers and club members for the Lions of Bethlehem Club serving for the 2021-2022 Lion Year.

The Bethlehem Lions meet every second and fourth Thursdays at PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood and Steak on Rink Dam Road. For more information, call Danny Seaver at 828-322-5155 and leave a message.