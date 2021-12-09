 Skip to main content
District names marketing, communication director
NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced the addition of a new Director of Marketing and Communication. The school board confirmed the position on Monday night.

Kim Jordan is the new Director of Marketing and Communication, replacing Stephanie Wilson, who resigned in November after four years with the district to pursue other interests. Wilson will remain involved with the district as part of the CCS Education Foundation. Jordan will officially assume her new role on Jan. 3, 2022.

Jordan is the current principal of Startown Elementary School and has more than 27 years of experience in education, including 15 years as a school administrator, as well as private sector experience in graphic design and advertising. “I am honored to have the opportunity to combine my experience in marketing with my passion for education to continue to advance our district’s communication efforts and engagement with our community,” Jordan said. “There are tremendous things happening across our district every day and I look forward to sharing our stories.”

“We are excited that Mrs. Jordan will be our new Director of Communications. She has been a great asset as principal of both Startown Elementary and Jacobs Fork Middle School, and her combined experience in both marketing and education will enable us to continue our strong initiative to grow communication with all our stakeholders,” Stover said. “Mrs. Jordan will do a wonderful job communicating all the incredible things going on in our classrooms, schools, and our community.”

As a product of Catawba County Schools, Jordan is fully invested in the success of the district. She and husband, Michael, live in Newton. They have two adult children, also graduates of CCS.

Jordan

