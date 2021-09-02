 Skip to main content
District Attorney Scott Reilly Tournament planned

NEWTON — The second annual District Attorney Scott Reilly Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Catawba Country Club in Newton. Registration is at 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for captains choice.

Prizes will include a new car for hole-in-one, first- and second-place team prizes, closest-to-the-pin, longest drive and putting contest.

Donations and hole sponsors are welcome. Personal checks only. For more information, call Tom Beard at 828-322-4458.

