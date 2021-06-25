Dispose of extra medications at event in Conover

CONOVER — Did you realize that having unused, extra medication around the home can pose a real danger? Stop by the Conover Farmers Market between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, June 26, for Family Day.

Bring and drop off your unused, unwanted, or outdated medications. The Catawba County Sherriff’s Office will be there to accept the medications and dispose of them in a safe, recommended manner. Over-the-counter and prescription medicines are accepted. Individuals may exchange the unused medication for a $5 market token (one per family) that can be used at the market on that day.

Family Day at the Market will also include a variety of different health/safety hands-on activities for youth of all ages. Some activities include opioid trivia, summer safety tips with Safe Kids, create a zen garden at the Kids Corner, and learn about 4-H and its new Empowering Youth and Families program.

Cooperative Extension is partnering with the Sherriff’s Office and Conover Farmers Market to offer Family Day and the Medicine Take Back, as a project of Empowering Youth Families with EFYP grant funding supporting the project. You can learn more about the Empowering Youth and Families program at https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/healthy-living/empowering-youth-families-program.

Conover Farmers Market is located in the parking lot of the Conover Post Office and operates each Saturday morning. For more information about the Medicine Take Back or Empowering Youth and Families, contact Donna Mull, 4-H Agent, at Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240.