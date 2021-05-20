Discussion of 'Evita' scheduled by library

HICKORY — Join Hickory Public Library for a Zoom presentation on Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the topic of "The Male Gaze on Evita" with scholar Kim Stinson.

Hickory Public Library is partnering with Hickory Community Theatre to provide discussion programs that give people a chance to engage more deeply with the story of the musical "Evita" prior to attending the performance.

Eva Peron, former first lady of Argentina, is an iconic image both from post-World War Two South American politics and from musical theater. The perception of Peron by the general public — and by theater goers — is biased by the others who view and interpret her without her consent. The male characters in the musical, "Evita," by Andrew Lloyd Webber, depict Peron through the eyes of a male narrator who interprets her motives, judges her actions, and tells the audience what to think of her.