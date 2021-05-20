Discussion of 'Evita' scheduled by library

HICKORY — Join Hickory Public Library for a Zoom presentation on Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the topic of "The Male Gaze on Evita" with scholar Kim Stinson.
Hickory Public Library is partnering with Hickory Community Theatre to provide discussion programs that give people a chance to engage more deeply with the story of the musical "Evita" prior to attending the performance.
Eva Peron, former first lady of Argentina, is an iconic image both from post-World War Two South American politics and from musical theater. The perception of Peron by the general public — and by theater goers — is biased by the others who view and interpret her without her consent. The male characters in the musical, "Evita," by Andrew Lloyd Webber, depict Peron through the eyes of a male narrator who interprets her motives, judges her actions, and tells the audience what to think of her.
Stinson currently runs the theater program at Catawba Valley Community College. In 2009, she received an Innovative Artist Grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County which funded her writing of the play "Sprung from Red Clay: Stories of Catawba County Women." In April 2015, she won the CVCC Excellence in Teaching Award and was a finalist for the North Carolina Community College System's Excellence in Teaching Award making her one of the top 10 community college instructors that year.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event. This program is a complement to Hickory Community Theatre’s presentation of the musical "Evita" from June 10-20, and more details are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.