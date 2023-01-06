Discover genealogy and local history resources at library

HICKORY — Are you interested in genealogical or local history research? Register for a one-on-one session to learn about local history and genealogy materials available in the North Carolina Room.

The sessions will be presented on Jan. 17 between 9 a.m. and noon at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Every session will include a detailed tour of the room’s resources for genealogical or local history research.

This one-on-one tour will help those interested in research to see firsthand the great resources available in the North Carolina Room. It will also include demonstrations of digital and print resources.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. For more information or to register, call 828-304-0500, or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library.