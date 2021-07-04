Discover benefits of tai chi with certified instructor

NEWTON — On Wednesdays at noon, the Catawba County Library is partnering with George Place, certified tai chi instructor and director of the Catawba County Cooperative Extension, to introduce residents to the practice of tai chi in weekly virtual sessions.

To participate, visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem on Wednesday mornings to get the Zoom meeting code. You can also visit catawba.ces.ncsu.edu/catawba-county-healthyliving-program/ to register and receive the code.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and regular practice is recommended in order to reap the rewards of improved sleep, stamina, energy, blood pressure, and mood.

Developed in China as a form of self-defense, tai chi is better known in the modern world for its slow, intentional movements and deep breathing. It’s been referred to as "meditation in motion."

The gentle, self-paced progression of tai chi positions has been determined to help reduce stress and anxiety while increasing flexibility and balance. In this respect, it’s especially beneficial if you’re an older adult looking to maintain your mobility and independence.

These classes can be done at your desk or in front of your computer during a quick 30-minute break, and no exercise equipment is required.