Disc golf tournament to be at Hickory park

HICKORY — The Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament is a fundraiser to benefit Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Foundation. The tournament will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 9 a.m., at Glenn Hilton Jr. Memorial Park, located at 2000 Sixth St. NW in Hickory.

The cost is $20 per player to participate in the 24-hole tournament. Raffle tickets are five tickets for $20. There is a $5 fee per mulligan, with a limit of eight.

Cash payouts will be awarded to the top 25 percent in the advanced, intermediate, and women’s divisions. There will be a $5 ace pool with 50 percent payout, as well as closest to the pin on every hole.

All participants will be able to compete in the ring of fire contest (free with registration) at the completion of the tournament.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3q2rlUy.

This charity tournament is brought to you by the UFO Disc Golf Club and Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department. Companies or individuals interested in becoming a sponsor or donating to this fundraiser are asked to contact Lance Riddile.

For more information, contact events coordinator Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.