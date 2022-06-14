Dirty Grass Soul to perform in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present Dirty Grass Soul at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17, rain or shine, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Hailing from Cleveland County, Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the Carolinas and beyond since their formation in 2011.

With a sound that draws much influence from traditional music of the North Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring on new, refreshed, and re-energized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and Southern rock and roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band.

For more information, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or call 828-632-6966.