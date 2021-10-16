Director of instruction named at education center

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is increasing its commitment to the Alexander County area it serves, announcing that Donna Ross has been named the Director of Instruction at the college’s Alexander Center for Education (ACE).

Ross previously served at CVCC as the Department Head of Humanities.

In this new role with the Alexander Center, Ross serves the instructors at ACE and provides support, answers procedural questions including those related to web attendance and Blackboard, provides staff development opportunities, and continually assesses resources needed to achieve student success.

She will also facilitate communication between the Alexander Early College High School administration and CVCC instructors assigned to deliver instruction.

“This communication should result in a more efficient program with a continued focus on student success as our primary goal,” Ross said.

Ross will also be involved in planning, bringing events typically hosted on CVCC’s main campus to the Alexander County service area.