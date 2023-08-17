HUDSON — The Town of Hudson and the HUB Station announce the Hudson fall dinner theater production of the classic, "On Golden Pond."

The cast has been chosen and rehearsals are underway. The show will run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., preceded by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

"On Golden Pond" is both funny and thought provoking. Many will remember the movie starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda. The Thayers have been coming to their lake house for 48 years, and they realize, with time fleeting, to make the most of each day and to shore up their relationships.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $37 for dinner and the play, $20 for the play only. Tickets may be procured in one of three ways: go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, call the HUB Station at 828-726-8871 or go online to the Town of Hudson or the HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com.