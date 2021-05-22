Digital resources: Keep the library at your fingertips

NEWTON – The library can be as close as your smartphone or tablet.These days, many of the library’s resources are available anywhere you have an Internet connection, and accessing them is an easy process.

To help you make the most of online books, movies, learning tools, and information databases, the Catawba County Library is offering a selection of virtual classes via Zoom. Each one provides an overview of the app or technology, along with opportunities to set up accounts, ask questions, and troubleshoot.

• NC LIVE from Home introduces you to more than 100 databases for education and enrichment. At the library session, you’ll discover how to access the Wall Street Journal online, learn one of 110-plus languages through Transparent Language, and read about legal topics and download legal forms through LawHelpNC.org. Other options let you conduct business research through Data-Axle Reference Solutions, browse a free database of Our State magazines, and get reliable health care information through MedlinePlus.

The workshop takes place at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24. Register at tinyurl.com/cclsnclive or by calling 828-465-8664. You'll receive a Zoom link.