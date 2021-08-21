 Skip to main content
Digital marketing to be focus of free workshop

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center, the Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC), and the Hickory Hub will co-host a free "Increase Your Sales/Revenue via Digital Marketing" workshop at the Hickory HUB on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to arrive at 5 p.m. for networking prior to the program. 

To increase revenues and profits, businesses must invest in a digital marketing strategy and plan. Digital marketing consists of the use of numerous digital tactics and channels to connect with customers where they spend much of their time — online. The program will review strategies for digital marketing, and attendees will receive a free digital marketing guide created by the SBTDC.

There is no charge to participate in this workshop. The program will be held at the Hickory Hub which is located in downtown Hickory at 375 Main Ave. NE. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

