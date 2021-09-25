Digital marketing focus of free webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center and the Small Business Technology Development Center (SBTDC) will host a no-cost “Increase Your Sales/Revenue via Digital Marketing" webinar on Tuesday Sept. 28 from 9-10:30 a.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

To increase revenues and profits, businesses must invest in a digital marketing strategy and plan. Digital marketing consists of the use of numerous digital tactics and channels to connect with customers where they spend much of their time — online. The program will review strategies for digital marketing.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.