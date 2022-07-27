Dig for fossils, catch a movie, dance and sing

Shark Week adventure at the library

Shark enthusiasts can visit the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. to practice their excavation skills by hunting for real fossils and shark teeth, watch a live feed of an underwater shark camera, learn about different kinds of sharks, read stories, make crafts, play games and more. This program is for all ages, but is recommended for pre-K children.

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block in Hickory. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required.

Food truck Friday in Hickory

Christ Lutheran Church is hosting a Food Truck Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Grab lunch or dinner in the parking lot of the church at 324 Second Ave. SE, Hickory. The following vendors will be there: Smokin’ Te’s Meats, Paradise Subs and Deli, Chugar Frappe and Soul Food Island.

Live music in Valdese

The Randy Clay Band will perform on Friday in Valdese as part of the Family Friday Nights Concert Series. The Randy Clay Band plays multiple genres of music including Motown, soul, country, rock and disco.

The Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series is free to the public. Concert attendees can bring a chair or blanket, spread out on the field and enjoy the live music. Lawn games such as cornhole or Frisbee are frequently enjoyed and concessions will be available for purchase. This week’s concessions will be provided by Faith Community Church. Choose from hot nachos, fresh popcorn, snow cones, candy and cold drinks.

“The Little Mermaid” ballet

Dive deep and join students with Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts under the sea, for an exciting look at “The Little Mermaid.” Participants will read excerpts from the original work, sing along with popular songs from the musical, and learn a short dance. Come make a splash with us!

Registration is required for the event. There are two time slots on Saturday. The first is 11 a.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library with one spot remaining. The second is 2 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library with 35 spots remaining, as of Wednesday afternoon.

To register, visit the city of Hickory website’s event page. For more information, call 828-304-0500. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Movie Night at the hum on Saturday

The Country-ish with Jon Reep Podcast presents movie night at the hum on Saturday at 8 p.m. Join Reep and his podcast crew to watch the classic action comedy film "The Cannonball Run." Reep will be providing his unique comedy while commentating throughout the film.

Big Byrds Smokehouse Food Truck will be on site. Food and drink service begins at 6:30 p.m.