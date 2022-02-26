Did Hickory man find paradise amid pandemic in Fiji? The answer is complicated

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020, and I watched and read from afar as the panic that had been spreading around the world reached my hometown.
Two weeks later the pandemic landed on this island in the South Pacific, and brought home the reality of there being no escaping it. The Republic of Fiji promptly closed its borders to international travel.
During 20 months without tourism, there was a sense of paradise lost, but now Fiji is on the rebound in large part because of a 90% vaccination rate among the targeted adult population.
Latest figures have the vaccination rate in North Carolina at 80%, counting residents with at least one shot. However, according to COVID-19 data analysis by public health experts, Catawba County continues to have an extremely high transmission rate, with the vaccinated being at a lesser risk.
How was herd immunity achieved in Fiji, a nation with superstitions and suspicions being the more longstanding traditions than the Christianity spread by missionaries or the Hinduism and Islam brought by indentured servants from India?
I was able to observe the answer during the past two years.
I left Hickory on Jan. 5, 2020, after helping to close my mother’s estate. My return ticket, one is required of non-citizens entering the country, was dated May 5, 2020 — the duration of the four-month visitor’s visa stamped in my passport upon arrival.
The plan was to re-book and use this tourist destination as a hub in traveling at three- to four-month intervals over a couple of years to Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines and South Korea.
Weeks after my arrival here, the coronavirus began to dominate world news, with reports of lockdowns and travel restrictions spanning the globe. It took a little time for COVID-19 to reach this archipelago 1,300 miles north of New Zealand. The first case was reported March 19, 2020, and a week later, an international lockdown was imposed.
There was to be no travel elsewhere for me; not even a return home was possible. From March 2020 to December 2021, I was stranded. But I was stranded in “paradise,” right?
The virus had arrived from Los Angeles after a Fiji Airways flight attendant broke quarantine protocol and left his layover hotel to attend a party. After initial alarm, COVID-19 was contained to relatively few cases and a single death thanks to contact-tracing, mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and an 11 p.m. curfew.
Within a month, the restrictions were eased, and public interactions mostly returned to normal.
Except there were no tourists!
Fiji depends on tourists
That was devastating in a nation with tourism accounting for 40% of the Gross Domestic Product and 20% of the population working in travel-related jobs.
After losing jobs, thousands of people fled cities and returned to villages. Fijians have agrarian roots, and on the tropical islands, uncultivated fruits and vegetables are plentiful as well.
Yet, while blessed with year-round harvests of bountiful crops including cassava, taro, breadfruit, bananas, pineapples and mangos, about 40% of the population lives below the poverty line. The rate is even higher among indigenous Fijians.
Opposition political parties attribute that economic reality to overreliance on tourism and a minimum hourly wage equivalent to $1.16 in the United States. The ruling party contends the official figures do not account for citizens who earn little money but live off the land.
Even before the international lockdown, Fiji was dependent on aid from Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Korea, the European Union and the United States, with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund acting in fiduciary roles.
Initially, the only COVID-19 economic stimulus for a population of nearly a million was the government allowing people to make limited withdrawals from their pension funds. Some 60,000 pension funds were exhausted.
Despite hardships, 2020 ended with Fiji grateful COVID-19 had not run rampant through its rudimentary hospitals and health-care system as international news media had warned.
Fijians were able to watch at a distance as the virus ravaged much of the rest of the world, crippling economies in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and direly affecting Africa as well as nearby Australia and New Zealand.
The pandemic brought a measure of world equality in the vulnerability faced by all humanity, and people on remote islands across the South Pacific gave pause at seeing world powers stagger and buckle at the knees.
The promise of Fiji being a paradise seemed to be holding true.
In early 2021, ahead of an election year, the Fijian government began to applaud itself in international circles for having contained the virus. There was talk of partially lifting the international lockdown and creating travel bubbles with Australia and New Zealand — the sources of most tourists and immigrants with money, or expatriates.
Then came delta
The virulent delta strain arrived on a flight from India in April 2021, and there was no quick containment this time. At a quarantine hotel used by repatriation-flight passengers, the virus spread from a traveler to a hotel worker and security soldier. The virus then crossed the nation after a housekeeper attended a large, several-day funeral in the capital, Suva.
The government promptly reinstated mask and social-distancing mandates, and in a national lockdown shuttered non-essential businesses, closed schools and places of worship and barred inter-island transport. For weeks, town centers were largely empty day and night — with street views much like those of Wuhan, China, at the outbreak of the pandemic.
A 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily curfew was imposed, then mercifully amended to 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. There were several-day lockdowns of neighborhood and village hotspots, with government health workers and the military delivering food and household supplies to families ordered not to leave their homes.
Police and military personnel maintained checkpoints at major intersections to enforce travel restrictions. The local news was dominated by reports of the number of new cases of the virus, which increased daily until briefly exceeding 1,000, and the number of people arrested for violating curfew.
On Fiji’s two main islands, containment zones with no entry or exit went into effect around major towns — stranding people working or studying away from home for weeks or months before special travel permits were issued to those testing negative for COVID-19.
Gatherings of more than 10 people were banned, and only essential businesses — supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and telecommunications centers — were allowed to operate. Within weeks, liquor stores were permitted to reopen, however.
One ramification of the curfew was that social drinking began earlier in the evening. The consumption of kava — an herbal concoction with a sedative effect and part of a cultural expression that has people drink communally from a wooden bowl, or tanao, with a shared coconut half-shell cup — was blamed for exacerbating the spread of the virus.
Kava drinking is so ingrained in Fijian culture that a government crackdown would have been political suicide for the ruling party. The same is true of the sale of alcoholic beverages, which was briefly banned in South Africa, India and Thailand during the pandemic.
Fiji is said to be a paradise, and it very well may be for foreigners on vacation enjoying its luxury resorts, pristine beaches, destination surfing and lush highlands.
But for the average Fijian, the closest thing to paradise comes at night with kava and alcoholic beverages consumed in crowded shanties visible to many tourists en route to their hotels. Some, however, don’t see the shanties as they are flown by private planes and helicopters to resorts with nightly stays reaching $45,000.
Of course, this is not unique to Fiji; it is the same the world over. The working title of a book I am writing on European colonialism causing the current world inequality is “The Bible, the Bottle and the Gun.” Those mechanisms continue to be utilized by governments directly and indirectly to control people.
Fiji’s current government emerged from a 2006 coup and has been widely categorized as authoritarian or dictatorial by international organizations, including the United Nations.
Despite other well-documented failures, the government, amid intense national and international scrutiny, largely has done as well as could be expected in its response to COVID-19.
The delta variant blitzed through Fiji last May and June, and by July, the nation was second only to Tahiti in the number of virus cases per capita worldwide.
Fiji was on life-support, with predictions of economic collapse early last summer as most businesses were shuttered and people’s movements were greatly restricted. Responding to an inability to collect taxes from closed businesses, the calls of business owners and pleas from people whose jobs were suspended, the government lifted its ban on non-essential businesses even as virus cases rose. Only bars, cinemas, gyms and nightclubs remained shut.
A vaccinated Fiji
Fiji received its first vaccine delivery donated by the European Union-led Covax Facility on March 6, 2021. Those doses primarily went to frontline medical staff, hotel and hospitality workers and military/police personnel.
The general population began lining up for vaccination after the onset of delta, yet there was a good deal of hesitancy or outright resistance spawned in social media and from church pulpits. While most church groups eventually urged vaccination, some preachers railed that Fijians have natural immunity or that God would protect them.
Despite pressure from opposition parties and criticism from outside its borders, the government rejected calls for a repeat lockdown and instead focused on developing herd immunity through vaccinations.
The government instituted a No Jab, No Job policy for civil servants and encouraged business owners to adopt the same. Proof of vaccination was required to receive services such as registering an automobile or even entering a government building.
The critical component of the drive was the government issuing unemployment assistance of $360 FJD (U.S. $180) quarterly and making vaccination mandatory to receive the aid. While that money may not be much of an enticement in the United States, Fijians formed long lines and, by the end of September, some 80% of targeted adults had received at least one of two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Containment zones were lifted then, and many Fijians shed their masks and stopped social distancing. The curfew gradually was pushed back to commence at 7 p.m., then, 8, 9, 10 and 11 until by December it started at midnight.
Dec. 1, 2021, was the long-awaited date for Fiji to reopen its borders to air and sea travel or, essentially, for tourists and their money to return. But eight days before that date, the omicron variant was first reported in international news, and a new crisis emerged.
The Fiji government and Fiji Airways, both cash-strapped, determined to reopen anyway with requirements that tourists be vaccinated, get tested 72 hours before their flight and undergo rapid testing after arrival while staying at only approved resorts.
At the end of 2021, Fiji Health Minister James Fong reported 91.9% of the adult population had been vaccinated, as well as 39,857 citizens ages 12 to 17. He and education officials announced plans to reopen schools, which had been closed since early April 2021.
After concerns were raised by some educators and parents, schoolchildren ages 15 to 18 returned to the classroom in early January and those ages 6 to 14 on Feb. 7.
A month into a parliamentary election year, the government also lifted virtually all pandemic restrictions, including a 22-month overnight curfew, signaling a shift from a pandemic to an endemic strategy in addressing the coronavirus.
Days later, early into a mid-term election in the United States, states and cities began lifting mask mandates and other pandemic restrictions indicating an acceptance of living with COVID-19 in the foreseeable future.
I have contacted Fiji Airways periodically about returning to the United States, and passed on several repatriation flights — which were double the normal fare to compensate for a 14-day quarantine of flight crews and typically paid by employers to get workers home.
Just before the emergence of omicron, I visited the Fiji Airways main office and was told I could simply choose a date to return home at no additional charge using my round-trip ticket purchased two years ago.
I want to come home, but also I want home to change. Perhaps there is a sort of paradise in Fiji, far removed from the polarization and politicalizing of the pandemic, with half the population wearing masks and the other half shunning them in the U.S.
After coming home when my mother died in 2019, I remained in Hickory for five months and filled my time working a short walk from home as a cashier in the fuel station at the Walmart on Highway 70 West.
I would tell friends, “I am the merchant of vice — selling alcohol, tobacco, junk food and beverage, lottery tickets and fossil fuel.”
My checkout counter was a wide window onto America, perhaps the world. I would observe rich and poor, friends and strangers, as they got quick fixes of paradise in bottles, packages, fill-ups or scratch-off lottery cards.
And I would think to myself, “Now I understand why the world does not change. It cannot change until we do.”
Jason Jett, a former Hickory resident, is a contributor to the Hickory Daily Record. He filed this story from Nadi, a city of 30,000 in the nation of Fiji.