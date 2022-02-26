Did Hickory man find paradise amid pandemic in Fiji? The answer is complicated

One ramification of the curfew was that social drinking began earlier in the evening. The consumption of kava — an herbal concoction with a sedative effect and part of a cultural expression that has people drink communally from a wooden bowl, or tanao, with a shared coconut half-shell cup — was blamed for exacerbating the spread of the virus.

Kava drinking is so ingrained in Fijian culture that a government crackdown would have been political suicide for the ruling party. The same is true of the sale of alcoholic beverages, which was briefly banned in South Africa, India and Thailand during the pandemic.

Fiji is said to be a paradise, and it very well may be for foreigners on vacation enjoying its luxury resorts, pristine beaches, destination surfing and lush highlands.

But for the average Fijian, the closest thing to paradise comes at night with kava and alcoholic beverages consumed in crowded shanties visible to many tourists en route to their hotels. Some, however, don’t see the shanties as they are flown by private planes and helicopters to resorts with nightly stays reaching $45,000.