Diaper drive will help keep kids clean, dry, healthy

HICKORY — Catawba County Partnership for Children and Children’s Resource Center are hosting a diaper drive during National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

National Diaper Need Awareness Week — Sept. 24 to Oct. 2 — is a signature initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network. The week draws attention to the issue of diaper need in the United States so all babies have access to clean diapers and other basic necessities required for them to thrive and reach their full potential.

Diaper need is defined as the lack of a sufficient amount of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy. Babies require up to 12 diapers a day, toddlers about eight, leading to an average cost to families of $80 per month, per child. While 5 million babies and toddlers live in poor or low-income families, most state and national safety-net programs do not recognize diapers as a basic need. This gap has left one in three families in the U.S. struggling to provide clean diapers for their baby.

The consequences of diaper need can be dire. Most child care centers, even free and subsidized facilities, require parents to provide their own diapers. A recent study found parents struggling with diaper need missed an average of four days of school or work in the past month because they didn’t have diapers. In addition, when babies remain in soiled diapers too long they are exposed to serious health risks.

Keeping infants and toddlers clean, dry, and healthy is key to building a solid foundation for all children to reach their full potential. Diapers are material basic necessities all children require, as essential as food, shelter, and clothing. That is why people are being asked for their help this week to stock Our Nest Diaper Pantry at the Children’s Resource Center and Catawba County Partnership for Children.

Organizers are asking for donations of diapers only in sizes 4 through 7. They may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 738 Fourth St., SW, in Hickory; shipped to that address; or purchased via an Amazon Wish List at amzn.to/3R9KaQS. For more information contact Holly Aldridge, family support specialist, at 828-695-6517 or haldridge@catawbacountync.gov.